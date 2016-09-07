Nearly a ton of marijuana found on speedboat in western Greece

Greek authorities say they have seized nearly a ton of marijuana on an inflatable speedboat that was abandoned after a chase in the west of the country.

The coast guard says the seizure followed a tip-off. A coast guard launch located and pursued the 10-meter (33-foot) boat Monday, but the only man on board managed to beach the craft and escape on foot near the town of Messolonghi.

A coast guard statement Tuesday said a total 920 kilograms of marijuana was found packaged on the speedboat.

It was unclear where the drugs had come from or where they were heading. Western Greece is on a major smuggling route for Albanian-grown marijuana headed for western Europe.