Three dead, one missing due to floods in southwest Peloponnese

Three people have died and one is left missing in Messinia, in the southwest Peloponnese, due to some of the region’s worst flooding in years, officials said Wednesday.

A 62-year-old woman with mobility problems was found dead in her house in the village of Pidima, near Kalamata, while an 80-year-old man lost his life in the village of Thouria. Officials gave no details of the third victim.

Several animals have reportedly died in the disaster.

Authorities said seven villages remain isolated and inaccessible by road following the rain-induced floods.



Local authorities have called the government to declare a state of emergency in the area.