Police arrest two for smuggling refugees

Greek police have arrested two local men for allegedly trying to smuggle a group of Syrian refugees trapped in Greece over the rugged border with Albania.

Police said the suspects were part of a network that had promised to clandestinely bring the refugees to northern Europe, for which each Syrian was to pay 1,200 euros (US$1,300) upon arrival.

A police statement Tuesday said the two Greeks were arrested in the mountainous Kastoria region, after letting off 14 Syrians near the border. They had allegedly driven the group there in two cars from the northern city of Thessaloniki.

It was the fifth such incident on the Albanian border since mid-July.

About 60,000 refugees and other migrants have been trapped in Greece by a series of Balkan border closures in March. [AP]