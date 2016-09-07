Muslims to get prayer spaces in Athens for Eid al-Adha

The Education and Religious Affairs Ministry has announced that the capital’s Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Neo Faliro and the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) in Maroussi will be made available for Muslims wishing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, next week.



Groups wishing to use the facilities should forward applications in writing to the board of SEF or OAKA.



Muslims in other areas of Greece are advised to contact local authorities to find out about prayer areas.



Starting Monday, Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.