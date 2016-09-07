EU has no say over TV license auctions, Commission spokesman says

The European Union has no say over the TV license auctions conducted by individual member states, a European Commission spokesman has said.

In comments made in Brussels on Wednesday, Margaritis Schinas said that there is no harmonised EU legislation regarding the procedure. He said EU governments are free to pick a procedure according to their domestic needs as long as they respect the rules foreseen by the treaties of the community.

Just two of the country’s seven private TV stations survived a grueling three-day auction launched by the government, which has drastically changed the country’s broadcasting landscape.

The contest’s legitimacy has been questioned by opposition parties, the losing bidders and the journalists ESIEA union.