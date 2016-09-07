Flooding death toll rises to four

The number of people who have died following heavy flooding in the southwest Peloponnese has risen to four, authorities announced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a woman was missing in Thessaloniki, also hit by bad weather, officials said.



Among the victims was a 62-year-old woman with reduced mobility who was found dead in her home in the village of Pidima, near Kalamata and a 80-year-old man who died in the village of Thouria, the fire service reported. Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man was discovered by firefighters in the area of Vlachioti in Laconia.



Several animals also died during the flooding, while hundreds of houses were damaged, authorities said.



Officials noted that seven villages remained inaccessible by road following the rain-induced floods.