Brazilian Day in Athens | Athens | September 18

The first edition of the Brazilian Day in Athens is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 18, at the Gazarte venue in central Athens. The event includes capoeira and Brazilian dance workshops (6-10 p.m.), live music (8 p.m. to midnight) and a DJ set with Brazilian music. Guest artists taking part in the event include Brazilian singer-composer Mu Chebabi, Brazilian-Greek singer-songwriter Katerina Polemi and the Sambatuque ensemble. The event is co-organized by the Embassy of Brazil and the Council of Brazilian Citizenship in Greece. Doors open at 5 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Gazarte, 34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr