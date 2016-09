Two men, aged 69 and 46, were arrested Wednesday in the Athens districts of Peristeri and Rendi on child molestation charges.

According to police, the 69-year-old, a photographer, was nabbed in Peristeri for the alleged sexual abuse of two girls, aged 10 and 13, over a nine-month period.

The 46-year-old was arrested in Rendi for sexually molesting his partner’s 10-year-old daughter. Both suspects appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday.