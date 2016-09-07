British woman poisoned by bad alcohol flown home

A 20-year-old British tourist who suffered partial blindness and kidney failure after drinking spiked alcohol on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, was flown to the UK on Wednesday for specialist treatment.

The woman, identified in the British press as Hannah Powell, had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Patra, western Greece, following her collapse in the Laganas resort during a drinking session with friends last week.

The 20-year-old is believed to have suffered methanol poisoning from cheap alcohol added to her drinks.

The head of the Patra University Hospital’s nephrology clinic, Dimitris Goumenos, said that the woman’s kidney failure had been systematically treated with daily dialysis sessions and that her sight might return in time. Authorities have carried out an inspection at the bar in Zakynthos where the woman collapsed.