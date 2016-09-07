Online rates for Athens hotels are showing a slight decline this month compared to September 2015, according to data processed by travel booking website Trivago.

The average online rate for a twin room in the Greek capital this month is down 2.7 percent on last year at 108 euros per night.

The mean rate in 50 European destinations monitored is 134 euros, i.e. 24 percent more than in Athens.

Across the Aegean, hotels in Istanbul have dropped their rates 35.2 percent to 65 euros per night for a twin room as they try to tackle the massive fall in visitor numbers due to the recent coup attempt and a spike in terrorist attacks.