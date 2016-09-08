A fine slapped on Greece by the European Court of Justice Wednesday over the country’s inadequate management of hazardous waste constitutes a certificate of incompetence – even more than the penalty itself.



Using the term ‘incompetence’ in this case shows a certain level of leniency, because one could also refer to Wednesday’s decision as confirming a serious absence of basic cultural and social values.



The court’s decision Wednesday to penalize Greece over its waste management was not the first, nor will it be the last if indications are anything to go by.



Greece has faced other penalties and fines because it has proved incapable of handling its waste, even though it tops the charts in waste production, and has also fallen behind when it comes to biological treatment units.



Shame on us.