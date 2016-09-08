Search and rescue operation continues in Thermaikos for missing woman

A search and rescue operation was under way on Thursday for a 53-year-old woman who went missing in the Thermaikos Gulf after she reportedly abandoned her car in a flash flood in the area between Mihaniona and Epanomi in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, late Tuesday.



The woman’s husband told authorities that she phoned him and told him she was trapped in her car. The vehicle was subsequently found but there was no sign of the woman.



Four people died in the southern Peloponnese after heavy rainfall led to flooding late Tuesday and early Wednesday.