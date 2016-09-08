Ministry revokes permit of vocational training institute, college

The education ministry’s General Secretariat for Lifelong Learning has revoked the license of a vocational training institute in Athens and a college operating in northern Greece.



According to the ministry, IEK Xyni and the Mediterranean College in Thessaloniki did not fulfill at least one of the requirements for a permit.



The decision followed a court ruling against certain of the group’s board members, the ministry added.



Students who had enrolled for the new academic year were entitled to recover the tuition fees paid so far. They were also eligible to transfer to other public or private education institutions, the ministry added.