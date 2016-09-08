Sister of slain rapper returns to the stand

The sister of slain Greek Pavlos Fyssas returned to the stand at the Golden Dawn trial on Thursday, nearly a year after collapsing during her first testimony.



On Thursday, Irini Fyssa told the court she was not present when Giorgos Roupakias fatally stabbed her brother on September 18, 2013 outside a cafe in Keratsini, a Piraeus suburb.



Fyssa said she rushed to hospital to see her brother after being informed of the incident by her father. She told the court that her brother had already been pronounced dead.



She subsequently sought information about the attack from the rapper’s friends who were present on the night.



“He wrote songs, he didn’t kill. They could have answered him with songs,” she added.