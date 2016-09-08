Greek unemployment rate drops to 23.4 percent in June

Greece’s unemployment rate dropped to 23.4 percent in June, compared to 24.9 percent in June 2015, the Hellenic Statistical Authority, ELSTAT, announced on Thursday.



According to the agency, the number of employed came to 3.674.957 people, while the number of unemployed stood at 1.124.541. Those considered to be inactive came to 3.249.057.



The number of employed increased by 61.612 people in June, compared to the same month the previous year, while the number of unemployed decreased by 74.477 people, compared to June 2015, the agency said.