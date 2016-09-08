More bad weather expected, EMY warns

Greece’s National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Thursday warned of more bad weather, two days after heavy rains caused flash floods in several parts of the country, including the Peloponnese and northern Greece. Four people died in Messinia, in the Peloponnese, while one woman was still missing on Thursday in the Thermaikos Gulf in Thessaloniki.



According to EMY, heavy rain and storms were expected from Thursday through Friday afternoon in the Ionian islands, Epirus, western Central Greece, the western Peloponnese, western and central Macedonia and possibly Thessaly.



Weather conditions were expected to improve by Sunday. For more information, members of the public were invited to visit www.emy.gr.