Israel Philharmonic & Zubin Mehta | Athens | September 17-18

The Athens Concert Hall is hosting the renowned Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and its legendary maestro, Zubin Mehta, on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18. The ensemble will perform Tchaikovsky, Schumann and Schubert on September 17, with cellist Marcel Bergman and horn soloists James Madison Cox, Yoel Abadi, Michael Slatkin and Itamar Leshem. On September 18, the evening’s program comprises works by Richard Strauss, featuring soprano Kristin Lewis. Performances take place at 9 p.m. and tickets range from 21 to 75 euros; 10 euros reduced.



Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr