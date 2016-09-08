NEWS |

 
NEWS

Five, including port workers, held for selling confiscated cigarettes

TAGS: Crime

Two employees of the Thessaloniki Port Authority, a customs official and two other suspects are being prosecuted in connection with the disappearance last February of a large quantity of confiscated cigarettes.

Authorities had confiscated 2,078 cardboard boxes containing around one million cigarettes in 2000 and stored them in a Thessaloniki port warehouse.

The cigarettes vanished in February, costing the state 3.5 million euros in lost levies and tax revenues after being sold on the black market.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.