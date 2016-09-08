Mobile hygiene unit for homeless to hit streets

A mobile unit providing hygiene and healthcare services to the homeless will hit the streets of the capital by mid-September, authorities said on Thursday.

The project was initiated by the Praksis NGO and is being launched in cooperation with the Labor Ministry.

The bus, which will make stops at different points in central Athens and Piraeus, was donated by the Athens Transport Organization (OASA) and will be manned by a social worker, a doctor, a nurse, an interpreter and support staff.

“We are in the preparation phase, training staff and charting all the points it will make stops at,” said Praksis chief Tzanetos Antypas. Before its official launch, the bus will be presented at the Thessaloniki International Fair at the weekend.