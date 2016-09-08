Deadline for Rosco bids is postponed

Greece has extended by three weeks to October 3 a deadline for the submission of expressions of interest in the sale if its rail maintenance firm Rosco, the country’s privatization agency said on Thursday.

The sale was relaunched in July after a previous tender was inconclusive and investors were originally due to submit documentation to take part in the process by September 12.

The country’s privatization authority (TAIPED), which is managing the sale, said the deadline had been pushed back at interested investors’ request.

Athens has named Italian railways as the winner of its railway operator Trainose after accepting the group’s 45-million-euro bid. But the sale of Rosco, which provides maintenance services to Trainose, failed after the asset attracted no bids.

