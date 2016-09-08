Nova satellite TV gives customers more access

Nova, the satellite pay-TV platform of listed telecoms company Forthnet, announced on Thursday the introduction of a pioneering service that allows its triple-play customers (Nova3play) to have full unlimited access to its library of movies, TV series, etc, for free by connecting their satellite receiver to their Internet router.

This will allow customers to enjoy the existing Nova On Demand service on their TV screens without any additional cost, effectively bringing Nova into the cable TV world too.

Nova is the leading pay-TV platform in Greece with over 460,000 subscribers.