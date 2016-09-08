Economic policy, migration to top agenda of EUMed summit in Athens

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is hoping that Friday's so-called EUMed summit in Athens, which is due to see the leaders of Greece, France, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Cyprus discuss economic policy, migration and security, will lead to a strengthening of ties between the Southersn European countries ahead of the European Union leaders' summit Bratislava, Slovakia, next Friday.



The government presented yesterday the schedule for the mini-summit, which will be held at the Zappeio Hall. Although Spain will only be represented by its State Secretary for European Affairs, Fernando Eguidazu , rather than Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Athens hopes that the meeting will help Southern European states reach common positions on key issues ahead of the informal meeting in Bratislava.



Government sources said that in terms of economic policy, Greece will be calling for growth-friendly measures, better use of EU funds and protecting workers' rights. On the issue of migration, Athens is to call for more support for the EU-Turkey agreement and the strengthening of the European Asylum Service, among others.