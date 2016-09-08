ATHEX: Coca-Cola leads decline

The Greek bourse saw sellers focus on its non-bank stocks on Thursday, leading to notable losses for its benchmark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 566.58 points, shedding 1.47 percent from Wednesday’s 575.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.68 percent to end at 1,524.17 points, though small-caps rose 1.26 percent.

Banks actually expanded 0.54 percent, led by Eurobank that climbed 5.77 percent. Coca-Cola HBC gave up 5.12 percent, Ellaktor decreased 4.07 percent and GEK Terna conceded 3.16 percent.

In total 34 stocks went up, 53 dropped and 14 stayed put.

Turnover came to 30.2 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 25.5 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia declined 0.35 percent to close at 67.95 points.