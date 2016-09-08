The impact of Paros’s new airport on the island’s tourism has been impressive, with Olympic Air this week reporting a three-fold increase in the number of passengers to the Cycladic island year-on-year, from 6,159 in August 2015 to 18,725 last month.

Olympic, which paid for the completion and operation of the new passenger terminal and the infrastructure works at the airport, increased its capacity on its Athens-Paros service with more flights and bigger aircraft, as well as adding a Thessaloniki-Paros service.