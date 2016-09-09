Unknown rightwing group claims attack on refugee squat

An unknown group calling itself the Lone Wolves of Radical, Autonomous, Militant National Socialism has claimed responsibility for an arson attack last week on an abandoned building being used a squat for refugees on Notara Street in Exarchia, downtown Athens.

It appears that the attackers gained access to the building by posing as visitors expressing support for the refugees. Photographs featured in the video depicted refugee children who had been in the building at the time of the attack.

The attack was claimed in a video posted on YouTube which has since been removed.

