Renovated squat Villa Amalia reopens as Athens high school
Greek Police emptied the squat in December 2012, detaining dozens of people.
Villa Amalia, a former squat, yesterday reopened, following extensive renovation, as an Athens state school school.
The building, which is on the corner of Heyden and Acharnon Streets, was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, who was given a tour around the new school.
