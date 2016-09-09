Pair face charges on Kos after hurting two in hit-and-run incident

Two Albanian nationals, a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, faced a prosecutor on Kos on Friday after a car being driven by the former hit two people on the island the day before. The 28-year-old had been a passenger in the car.

The pair, who fled the scene, face charges of causing a road accident, causing bodily harm and violating the highway code.

According to police, the 34-year-old lacked a driving license and had been drunk at the time of the incident.

