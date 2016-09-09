Egyptian fisherman testifies at Golden Dawn trial over 2012 attack

The trial against members and supporters of Golden Dawn continued on Friday with the testimony of an Egyptian fisherman who was assaulted in June 2012 by GD members.

The victim, Ebarak Abuzeid, told the court, with the help of a translator, that he was still afraid of walking on the streets, four years after the attack.

Describing the assault to the court in detail, he said two or three people appeared on the roof of the house where he was sleeping in Perama, near Piraeus, wielding wooden clubs.

They started hitting him. One struck him in the face with an iron weapon, he said, breaking his teeth and leaving him with serious head injuries.

"They said they had come to slaughter me," he said. "They left when they thought I was dead. If they'd known I was still alive, they wouldn't have gone."

He said he believed his attackers were members of the neonazi Golden Dawn.

"I'm scared to walk on the streets. I'm dead as I can't work to bring up my children," he said. "It'll make no difference if they kill me outside the courtroom," he added.

He said he came to Greece from Egypt about five years ago "to work to feed my children."

