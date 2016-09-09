Statue of former queen to be inaugurated in Thessaloniki

A monument in tribute to former Queen Olga of Greece – the Grand Duchess Olga Constantinovna of Russia – will be unveiled on Saturday in Thessaloniki on Vassilissis Olgas II Avenue as part of the Year of Greece in Russia and Russia in Greece.

The sculpture will be placed next to the bust of her husband, King George I. Olga, the grandmother of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was, briefly in 1920, regent of Greece.

The unveiling ceremony will be attended by Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and other Greek and Russian dignitaries.