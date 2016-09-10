Credible proposals

Opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakakis’s pledge to lower a series of taxes, including the unified property tax known as ENFIA, in the first two years of his mandate in the event that he is elected, is a major step.

However, this promise, which he made during a televised interview late on Thursday, must be accompanied by fully costed proposals.



The suggestions put forward by him and his team would have to convince both the Greek people and the experts.

The truth is that Greeks have heard plenty of promises in the last few years and are now skeptical – with good reason too – and appreciate politicians and other public figures who choose to stay away from excessive promises and political fireworks.

What the Greek voters want is for every announcement to be backed and followed by a solid, complete and credible plan.