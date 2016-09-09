Panos Mouzourakis | Athens | September 10
Singer-songwriter Panos Mouzourakis performs folksy rock tunes from his own repertory as well as covers of other Greek and foreign songs at the Nea Smyrni Alsos park in southern Athens, on Saturday, September 10. The open-air concert is set to start at 8.30 p.m. and admission is 5 euros.
Nea Smyrni Alsos park, Eleftheriou Venizelou & Efessou streets