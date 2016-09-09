Ancient Democracy | Athens | September 14

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens is hosting a panel discussion on the subject of “Ancient Democracy & Religion, Migration, Power & Money,” on Wednesday, September 14. The event is organized within the framework of the Athens Democracy Forum, organized by the New York Times in Athens. The event’s keynote speaker is renowned historian Garry Wills, emeritus professor of history at Northwestern University. Panelists also include Josiah Ober, professor of political science and classics at Stanford University, Michel Zouboulakis, professor of history & methodology of economics at the University of Thessaly and David Lewis, Leverhulme early career fellow at the University of Edinburgh. Moderating the discussion will be Eleni Tsakopoulos-Kounalakis, philanthropist and former US ambassador to Hungary. The event will take place at the ASCSA’s Cotsen Hall. For more information, contact Irene Mantzavinou on tel 213.000.2400, extension 103. For more information on the Athens Democracy Forum, go to www.athensdemocracyforum.com.

