Greek soccer chief submits resignation amid scandal

The president of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), Giorgos Girtzikis, submitted his resignation on Friday after an appeals council last month ruled that he will stand trial for financial crimes, involving millions of euros.

According to the case file, the federation had paid out some 29 million euros to a company as part of a deal to issue compulsory health cards to professional soccer players. The deal, however, was never fully implemented.

Girtzikis’s resignation comes ahead of today’s Super League kick-off after a two week delay imposed by the government, citing fears of crowd violence and after a row over which body should select match referees.

Organizers posted the timetable of matches in the 16-team league on Tuesday which, however, will begin from round three.