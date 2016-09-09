State owes over 5.5 mln in new Finance Ministry building’s rent

The state has accumulated debts of over 5.5 million euros to property management company Ethniki Pangaea, as it has yet to pay any money to the company for renting the building (pictured) of the former tobacco firm Keranis in Piraeus.

The property formed part of the state asset portfolio the Athens-listed company acquired in 2014 in the context of the sale-and-lease-back tender conducted by the privatization fund (TAIPED).

The first few agencies of the Finance Ministry will have moved by end-September into the building, which has an annual rent of 2.65 million euros.