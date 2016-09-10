Man killed in flood in Corinth, bringing toll to four

Bad weather in parts of the country on Saturday left at least one person dead and widespread damage, following the death last week of three people and the disappearance of another in floods.

A 30-year-old man died early Saturday when the car he had been driving was swept into a swollen stream in the village of Vrysoules near the town of Corinth.

Meanwhile, teams were still looking for a woman who went missing in a flood in Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

Heavy rain in the region of Trikala also caused problems. The local fire service was called in to rescue two people – one from a car and the other from a truck – after they were swept by floodwaters into a stream.

In northern Greece, traffic was diverted as flooded sections of the Egnatia Highway were closed off.