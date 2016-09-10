Police probe fatal shooting by off-duty special guard

Police were investigating the death of a 33-year-old ethnic Greek from Kazakhstan who was allegedly shot by a 30-year-old off-duty special guard in Kallithea, southern Athens.

Reports suggested the incident took place at 6 p.m. on Friday, following a heated argument between the two men, who allegedly lived in the same block of apartments.

The suspect, who was injured during the dispute, was taken to a local hospital where he was being treated under guard over the weekend.