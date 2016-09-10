Police on Crete detain two naked tourists at Irakleio airport
Police at Crete’s international airport in Iraklio detained two tourists over the weekend – a 37-year-old Belgian man and a 30-year-old German woman – after the pair pranced naked around the airport grounds in two separate incidents.
The Belgian stripped naked on Friday night in the airport’s departure lounge before being apprehended by officers.
A few hours later, the 30-year-old was seen dancing around nude in the parking lot before police escorted her away. It remained unclear what prompted the incidents and whether they were related.