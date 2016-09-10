Three migrant smugglers arrested after dangerous sea pursuit

Three Georgian nationals faced charges of migrant smuggling and resisting arrest over the weekend following a dangerous sea pursuit in Ialyssos Bay, northwestern Rhodes, late on Friday, authorities said.



Initial reports suggested that the suspects, who were on a speedboat, had dropped off a group of undocumented migrants on an isolated beach, when the coast guard went in pursuit.



The captain of the suspect’s boat tried to ram the coast guard vessel on several occasions and engaged in dangerous maneuvers.



Officers fired warning shots and one of the suspects was injured from a ricochet, authorities said. The suspected smugglers’ boat was eventually immobilized and all three were arrested.



The injured suspect was taken to hospital, as the other two were being questioned.

