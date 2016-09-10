Statue unveiled in Thessaloniki to mark Russian friendship

Arkady Dvorkovich, Russia’s deputy prime minister (2nd from l), Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris (r), Ivan Savvidis, the head of the Federation of Greek Communities in Russia, and other officials unveil a statue of former Queen Olga in a street bearing her name on Saturday in Thessaloniki. The statue was a gift from the Pan-Russian Military-Historic Union as part of events being held to mark the Year of Greek-Russian Friendship. The unveiling was also attended by Central Macedonia Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas and other officials. [Sotiris Barbarousis/ANA-MPA]