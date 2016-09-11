Fireman injured, villages and monasteries evacuated in Thasos blaze

One fireman was injured and two villages and monasteries evacuated on the northern Aegean island of Thasos, as firefighters on Sunday continued to battle a large blaze that was sparked by lightning on Saturday.

Several homes in the villages of Kazaviti and Prino have been damaged, but there have been no reports of civilian injuries as residents were evacuated before the flames approached the vicinity, authorities said on Sunday, adding that the monasteries of Saint Panteleimonas and Archangel were also evacuated on Saturday evening as a precaution.

Thasos Mayor Costas Hadziemmanouil told the Athens-Macedonia News Agency that the blaze had spread over a huge expanse of pine forest at the north of the island and raged on at least four fronts, making the firefighters’ job that much more challenging.

Over 300 professional and volunteer firefighters, as well as military ground forces, are contributing the effort to put out the blaze.

No details were released regarding the injured firefighter’s condition.