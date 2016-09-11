Trikala thanks refugees for help in distributing water to flooded villages

The municipal authority of Trikala in central Greece on Sunday issued an announcement thanking dozens of Syrian refugees staying at a camp in the vicinity for their help in distributing drinking water to flooded villages in the area.

Dozens of villages such as Fotada and Kaloneri were cut off from the main water supply after destructive rains on Saturday flooded the water network, as well as hundreds of hectares of farmland.

Local media reported that dozens of Syrian refugees joined forces with volunteers, municipal workers and crews from the water company to distribute bottles of water to homes that are cut off.

In its announcement on Sunday, the municipal authority thanked the refugees, saying: “From the horrors of war, to volunteering their services to the flooded villages of the Municipality of Trikala. From bombs and bloodshed, to devastated livelihoods. Volunteerism, the act of giving and concern for our fellow man triumphed on Saturday.”