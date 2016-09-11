MONDAY

European Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourova will meet Greek Justice Minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos in Athens. She will also visit a refugee center at Elaionas and attend a roundtable discussion with NGOs on the protection of minors and other vulnerable groups.

Labor Minister Giorgos Katrougalos to hold a press conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its June data on construction activity.

TUESDAY

The Foreign Ministry will host a meeting with representatives of Chinese Internet giant Alibaba, in the presence of Agricultural Development Minister Vangelis Apostolou and Alternate Minister for Tourism Elena Kountoura.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the second-quarter figures on construction output and on accommodation and food service turnover.

WEDNESDAY

The New York Times and Kathimerini host the 2016 Athens Democracy Forum, themed: “Religion, Migration, Power and Money.” The event features Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, NYT columnist Paul Krugman and former French economy minister Emmanuel Macron, among others. To Friday, at the Stoa of Attalos, central Athens. (Info: athensdemocracyforum.com)

Pharmacies across Greece will be closed due to the holiday of their patron saint.

The Athens Professional Chamber holds an event to present the Alibaba Group, at the Hilton Athens hotel from 8.30 a.m. (Info: www.eea.gr)

Grand Resort Lagonissi hotel in eastern Attica will host the election for a new president of UEFA, European soccer’s governing body.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its May statistics on archaeological site and museum visitors and the July reading of its industrial imports price index.

THURSDAY

Schoolteachers hold a 24-hour strike.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its second-quarter manpower survey and the readings of its indexes on employment in retail commerce and on service turnover for the same period.

Listed firm Envitec holds its annual general meeting of shareholders.

FRIDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will attend the informal meeting of the European Council in Bratislava.

European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos to participate in an event of the Conference of the European People’s Party Group in the European Committee of the Regions at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall.

The Costa Navarino resort in southwestern Peloponnese will host an event affiliated to the New York Times’ Athens Democracy Forum, titled: “Architecture & Democracy”. To Sunday. (Info: athensdemocracyforum.com)The Athens Fashion Trade Show opens, incorporating the exhibitions Femmina, Hellenic Shoe Fair,Fresh, Accessories, Faux Bijoux, Lingerie and adding a Kids air too. To September 19, at the Metropolitan Expo Center, by the Athens airport. (Info: www.athensfashiontradeshow.gr)

The 3rd Made in Cyprus exhibition of Cypriot products and services opens at the World Trade Center Cyprus at Limassol Marina. To Sunday. (Info: www.made-in-cyprus.org)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the second-quarter readings of its index on salaries across the economy and the July data on imports and exports in farming and agriculture.

SATURDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will make his keynote address at the Thessaloniki International Fair, before the close of the event.