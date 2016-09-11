The new Super League season kicked off this weekend without any surprises, with a number of spectacular goals and with the four title contenders showing their caliber.

Olympiakos, PAOK, Panathinaikos and AEK all won, with varying degrees of ease, scoring 15 goals between them and accounting for 60 percent of the goals of the entire weekend that involved 14 teams.

Champion Olympiakos paraded its new team, mostly acquired after its four European games during the summer, thrashing visiting Veria 6-1 on Sunday evening at the Karaiskakis Stadium. Brown Ideye scored a hat-trick, the other goals coming from Seba, Tarik Elyounoussi, and Luka Milivojevic. Pantelis Kapetanos scored Veria’s consolation.

PAOK missed a host of chances but still managed to beat Panetolikos 2-1 at home, goals coming from Diego Biseswar and Garry Rodrigues, before Panetolikos pulled one back in injury time via Amr Warda.

Panathinaikos was the only one of the “big four” to win away from home, downing Levadiakos 3-0 on Saturday. Its goals came from Cristian Ledesma, Mubarak Wakaso and Sebastian Leto.

AEK scored three times in the first 17 minutes, eventually beating Xanthi 4-1 in Athens on Sunday. New signing Hugo Almeida scored a brace, and Petros Mantalos with Vila Didac were added to the scoresheet. Xanthi had Hamza Younes as its scorer.

Greece’s other representative in Europe in the summer, PAS Giannina, was quite impressive against visiting Atromitos, winning 3-0. Platanias defeated host Kerkyra that has just bounced back up from the second division with a 1-0 score, and Panionios continued on last’s year form beating Asteras Tripolis 3-0.

On Monday promoted Larissa hosts Iraklis.