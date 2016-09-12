Greek officials to resume talks with creditors

Government officials were to resume talks with representatives of the country's international creditors in Athens on Monday.

The talks are to begin in the afternoon and to focus on Greece's efforts to crack down on corruption and on the creation of a new privatization fund, Finance Ministry officials said.

Greece is keen to resume the second review of its bailout, which is tied to 2.8 billion euros in loans, so that talks can be launched on debt relief.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras renewed his calls for debt relief at a press conference in Thessaloniki on Sunday following his speech on Saturday night at the city's international fair.

