Unrest at reception center on Kos as young migrants burn mattresses

There was unrest at a reception center on the Aegean island of Kos early on Monday when young migrants set fire to mattresses and other bedding in a protest at their living conditions and at delays in processing their requests for asylum.

Police intervened before the protest escalated and there were no reports of any injuries.

Thousands of migrants have been cooped up in overcrowded reception centers on the Aegean islands for weeks or even months awaiting a decision on their applications for asylum.

