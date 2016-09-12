PM pledges immediate aid to residents of Thasos struck by wildfire

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledged on Monday to ensure that those who suffered losses due to the wildfire that broke out on the island of Thassos on Saturday and continued to burn on Monday would be recompensed without delay.

Tsipras, who flew to the island from Thessaloniki where he launched the city's annual trade fair, was accompanied by Interior Minister Panagiotis Kouroublis, Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis, Alternate Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas and the head of the Greek fire service, Yiannis Karatzias.

Tsipras chaired a meeting of local officials to discuss the situation on the island as helicopters continued with firefighting efforts.

After the meeting, Tsipras announced that damages would be paid out to farmers, beekeepers and others who suffered losses due the blaze which also destroyed 10 homes.

Five firemen were injured in rescue efforts.

