Creditor representatives in Athens on 'technical mission,' EC spokeswoman says

TAGS: Economy, Politics

European Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt on Monday confirmed, in comments to reporters in Brussels, that the mission chiefs representing Greece's international creditors were back in Athens for talks with government officials this week.

Asked about the nature of the visit by the envoys, Breidthardt said it was a "technical mission" in the framework of the first review of Greece's bailout.

She added that the list of prior actions attached to the next tranche of bailout funding would also be on the agenda of talks.
 

