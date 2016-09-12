Minister reaffirms Greece, Israel defense ties

Bilateral cooperation was the focus of talks between visiting Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman in Israel on Monday.

Both men expressed their satisfaction at the level of cooperation between the two countries and pledged to further strengthen ties.

Kammenos, the leader of the right-wing Independent Greeks, SYRIZA’s coalition partner, was accompanied by Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, chief of the National Defence General Staff, who also met with his Israeli counterpart, Gadi Eizenkot.