GNO at SNFCC | Athens | September 25

Under the baton of Ilias Voudouris, the Greek National Opera’s orchestra, choir and soloists perform excerpts from well-known operas, oratorios and music for ballet in the garden of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, on Sunday, September 25. On the evening’s program are works by Wagner, Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky. The concert is set to start at 8 p.m. and admission is free. For more information on how to get to the venue, visit www.visitorscenter@snfcc.org or call on 210.877.8396-8

SNFCC, Evripidou & Doiranis, Kallithea, www.nationalopera.gr