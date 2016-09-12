Group Show | Athens | September 22-November 26

The Gagosian Gallery in Athens presents “Giles,” a group exhibition curated by Artemis Baltoyanni, inspired by John Barth’s “Giles Goat-Boy,” a 1966 comic novel billed as a nihilistic Cold War parody in which a university campus stands in for the universe. Taking part in the show, which runs September 22 to November 26, are the following artists: FLAME, Louise Bonnet, Maurizio Cattelan, Dan Finsel, Apostolos Georgiou, Matthew Hansel, Anna K.E., Sanya Kantarovsky, Josh Kline, Friedrich Kunath, Calvin Marcus, Frances Stark, Andra Ursuta, Jan Kiefer, Nicolas Grenier and Cindy Sherman. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gagosian Gallery, 3 Merlin, tel 210.364.0215, www.gagosian.com